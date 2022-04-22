GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives C$67.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDI shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,474,532. Also, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$55.20 per share, with a total value of C$33,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,120.

GDI traded down C$1.02 on Friday, hitting C$46.72. 17,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,519. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$43.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$433.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$432.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

