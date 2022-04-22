GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $563.73

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 563.73 ($7.33) and traded as high as GBX 572.50 ($7.45). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 570.50 ($7.42), with a volume of 368,503 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.11).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 47.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 564.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 691.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider David A. Rasche bought 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £49,550.55 ($64,468.58).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

