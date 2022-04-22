Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Shares Down 4%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.68. 66,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 87,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%.
About Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company operates in the boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; and a resort and winery property with 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaucho Group (VINO)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.