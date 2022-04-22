Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Shares Down 4%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.68. 66,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 87,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Gaucho Group alerts:

Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaucho Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaucho Group by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaucho Group by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 88,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company operates in the boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; and a resort and winery property with 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.