GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.71, Fidelity Earnings reports. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.500-$5.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $111.91. 1,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.90. GATX has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,429 shares of company stock worth $20,440,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GATX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in GATX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in GATX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in GATX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

