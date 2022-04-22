GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.62

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $5.34. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 214,287 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

The stock has a market cap of $253.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently -9.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

