Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Gameswap has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $40,056.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00034442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00104421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

