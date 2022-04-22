GAMEE (GMEE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.03 Million

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.95 or 0.07380016 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,596.62 or 1.00002838 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034573 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

