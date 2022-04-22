Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $59.76

Shares of Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.76 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 865 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76.

Get Gama Aviation alerts:

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.