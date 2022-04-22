G Squared Ascend I (NYSE:GSQD) Shares Down 0.1%

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.83. 9,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 75,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSQD. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 29.3% in the third quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

