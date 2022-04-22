FY2022 EPS Estimates for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Reduced by Analyst

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Liberty Global’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

LBTYA opened at $24.39 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.