FY2022 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Raised by Analyst

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$899.35 million.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$44.25 to C$45.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,850.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$707.11.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$33.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$25.50 and a 12 month high of C$35.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.59. The stock has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 57.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

