FY2022 EPS Estimates for DTE Energy Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $5.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus upped their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

NYSE DTE opened at $138.28 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.15 and a 200-day moving average of $120.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

