FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. 563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,265. The stock has a market cap of $297.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on FVCB. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $212,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,592 shares of company stock valued at $701,954 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

