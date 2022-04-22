Fuse Network Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $18.73 million and approximately $850,968.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.51 or 0.07345933 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,593.62 or 1.00149956 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00034249 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

