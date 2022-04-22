Fundamenta Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $116,795.29 and approximately $316.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.95 or 0.07380016 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,596.62 or 1.00002838 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,421,680 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,564 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

