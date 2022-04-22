Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.79. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 38,832 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $51.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is presently 1.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.