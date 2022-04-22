Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Down 7.2%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.54. 518,942 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 508,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Frequency Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FREQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.77). Analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 121,095 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 716,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700,762 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 707,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,878 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

