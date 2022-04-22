Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $29.00 at Barclays

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.50. 216,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,522,684. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,410 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.