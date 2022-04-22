Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.

FVI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.72.

Shares of FVI traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,875. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.77 and a 1-year high of C$9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$249.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

