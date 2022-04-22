Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 89,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 54,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $45.52. 77,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $51.22.
