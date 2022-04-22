Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.18. 4,855,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,517,141. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $316.00 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.72 and its 200-day moving average is $368.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

