Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 928 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $77,904,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $66,937,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $89.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

