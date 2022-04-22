Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 8,314 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of PetMed Express worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 380,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 106,275 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 82,710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PETS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

PETS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. 9,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $46.67.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About PetMed Express (Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.