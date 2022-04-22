Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 765 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 0.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,376,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.35.

SBUX stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.01. 397,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,130,577. The company has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average is $101.28. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

