Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 0.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.48. 221,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,050,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

