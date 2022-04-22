Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,609,000 after acquiring an additional 79,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.79.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

