Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

ADP stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

