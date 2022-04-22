Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,822 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 64,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

MO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.18. 219,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,292,562. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

