Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ameren by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.72. 17,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,896. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.46%.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

