Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.28. 143,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,441. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.57.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

