Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $198.19. 1,325,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,420,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $577.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

