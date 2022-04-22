Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,621. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.94.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

