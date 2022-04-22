Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYJ stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $59.70. 1,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $65.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

