Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

PFE traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. 619,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,326,754. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

