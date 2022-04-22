Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,118 shares during the period. Formidable Fortress ETF accounts for 3.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 96.80% of Formidable Fortress ETF worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of KONG stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $24.41. 3,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875. Formidable Fortress ETF has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

