Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.