Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,950,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE FDS traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $433.49. 5,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,477. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.99 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.