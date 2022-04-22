Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 33,199 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 163.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after buying an additional 123,389 shares during the period.

Shares of DRSK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.24. 80 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,255. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56.

