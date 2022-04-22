Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,093 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $87.91. 76,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $93.16.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

