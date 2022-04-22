Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $169,101,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,947,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. 45,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,467. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.01.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.