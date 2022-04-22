Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 73,474 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 40.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SILV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.44. 1,314,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.91.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SILV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

