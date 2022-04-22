Font (FONT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $176,927.16

Font (FONT) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Font coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Font has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Font has a market capitalization of $176,927.16 and $2,106.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Font

Font is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

