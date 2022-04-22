FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.74. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

FMC stock opened at $137.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FMC by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

