FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

