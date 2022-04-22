Flux Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Flux has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00003507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $324.83 million and $11.36 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.00403035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00086105 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00090443 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004485 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007245 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 231,925,767 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

