Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.40. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 559,746 shares trading hands.

FTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 70.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 171,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.