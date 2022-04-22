Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

FLEX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,275. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Flex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Flex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

