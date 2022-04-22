Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 30,713 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after buying an additional 239,443 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,632,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 1,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

