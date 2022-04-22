Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Fiverr International reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,029. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.83. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $262.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $111.24.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

