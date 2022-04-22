FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.500 EPS.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,803,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,012,000 after buying an additional 231,752 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 205,636 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 153,552 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 244,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 152,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,181,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,731,000 after purchasing an additional 114,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.